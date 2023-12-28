Photos: Times features photographers’ favorite moments in 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis, backstage, overcome with emotion moments after winning her supporting actress Oscar. Chan Quach, a.k.a. Chan the Birdman, biking with his macaws in Griffith Park. Taylor Swift’s fandom, fully friendship-braceleted for her history-making SoFi Stadium concert run. Beyonce’s fandom, glittering in silver for her remarkable SoFi shows. Becky G, Nick Cannon, Greta Lee, Jenny Lewis. Mahjong Mistress, Stud Country, Coachella. No matter whom or where they were shooting, Times photographers froze time and captured indelible moments documenting a remarkable year. Here are some features favorites from the team.
1.Greta Lee, from the film “Past Lives,” and recipient of the Crystal Award for Advocacy, is photographed in the Los Angeles Times Portrait studio at the 2023 WIF (Women in Film) Honors, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on Nov. 30. This year’s WIF Honors celebrated WIF’s 50th anniversary of fighting for gender equity in Hollywood and will recognize the women working on the front lines to change the entertainment industry for the better. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)2.Skye P. Marshall photographed at the Los Angeles Times Studio at the Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 20. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
1.Inglewood, CA - August 03: Taylor Swift fan Olivia Lyman, 18, of Brigham City, Utah, sparkles as she arrives at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Inglewood. Taylor Swift’s fans arrive for the first of six sold-out Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at SoFi Stadium. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)2.Taylor Swift fan Gabriella Varghese, 12, of Barrington, IL arrives at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Inglewood. She is wearing boots she decorated and has a hat her mother bought for her. Taylor Swift’s fans arrive for the first of six sold-out Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at SoFi Stadium. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
1.Thailin Mckenney of Los Angeles poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.2.Siegfred Quain poses for a portrait before entering Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
1.Artist Porter Ajayi, of Nigeria is exhibiting his work at the Pan African Film Festival’s ArtFest at the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Plaza, Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2023. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)2.Oscar-contending director Blitz Bazawule, poses for a portrait on Nov. 18, 2023, in El Segundo, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
