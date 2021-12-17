Advertisement
Share
California

Three found dead in Ventura County home, sheriff’s investigation underway

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

A father and his two adult daughters were found dead in their Ventura County home on Thursday, authorities said; the cause of death is still under investigation.

The three were found at their home in the 5200 block of Evanwood Avenue in Oak Park in the southeast part of the county Thursday afternoon, according to Cmdr. Eric Buschow with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators are waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

A relative who had not heard from the father and his daughters made the discovery, Buschow said. There were no signs of forced entry into the home or obvious signs of trauma to the three people, he said.

The names of the deceased had not been released as of Friday morning. The next of kin have been notified, Buschow said.

Advertisement

Deputies arrived at the home shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The deputies who first entered the home wore special breathing apparatuses in case of a possible environmental hazard, Buschow said.

“The house was secure. Right now, we just don’t know,” Buschow said. “It may have been environmental or it might have been possibly due to carbon monoxide. We’ll have to wait to hear on the official cause.”

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement