Three found dead in Ventura County home, sheriff’s investigation underway

A father and his two adult daughters were found dead in their Ventura County home on Thursday, authorities said; the cause of death is still under investigation.

The three were found at their home in the 5200 block of Evanwood Avenue in Oak Park in the southeast part of the county Thursday afternoon, according to Cmdr. Eric Buschow with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators are waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

A relative who had not heard from the father and his daughters made the discovery, Buschow said. There were no signs of forced entry into the home or obvious signs of trauma to the three people, he said.

The names of the deceased had not been released as of Friday morning. The next of kin have been notified, Buschow said.

Advertisement

Deputies arrived at the home shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. The deputies who first entered the home wore special breathing apparatuses in case of a possible environmental hazard, Buschow said.

“The house was secure. Right now, we just don’t know,” Buschow said. “It may have been environmental or it might have been possibly due to carbon monoxide. We’ll have to wait to hear on the official cause.”

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information.