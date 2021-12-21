UC campuses mandate COVID boosters and will consider remote start after winter break

COVID-19 booster shots will be required for all eligible students and staff at University of California campuses, and chancellors were told Tuesday to come up with plans for a safe return from winter break that could include a remote-learning start as coronavirus cases increase throughout California amid the highly infectious Omicron variant.

“The emergence of this new and fast-moving variant, coupled with student travel to and from campus and the prevalence of gatherings over the holidays, will present our campuses with a unique set of public health challenges as we begin the New Year,” UC President Michael V. Drake said in a letter sent to the chancellors, adding that the plan “may require campuses to begin the term using remote instruction in order to allow students to complete an appropriate testing protocol as they return to campus.”

If in-person classes are delayed, “the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” Drake said.

Drake’s letter also said booster shots are essential.

“I am also asking each of you to communicate the critical importance of boosters to your campus community, especially at this stage of the pandemic,” he wrote. “Under existing UC policy, students, faculty, and staff are required to keep their vaccination status up to date. The policy mandates COVID-19 boosters for those who are eligible.”

The letter to chancellors comes as a growing number of universities and colleges push back in-person learning after the winter break, when students return to campuses from all over the country and world. Some institutions have also moved to require eligible students and staff provide to proof of COVID-19 booster shots.

Last week, other institutions including Stanford University announced they are delaying an in-person start to the spring 2022 semester and will require students to provide proof of COVID-19 booster shots. They follow other institutions on the East Coast, including Harvard, Princeton and Cornell, which have also implemented a booster requirement.

USC announced on Friday it is considering a remote start and would likely require booster shots for students, but has not announced a final decision. The university said it was monitoring the rise in COVID-19 cases on campus, in the community and at other higher-education institutions.

UC student leaders have supported the idea of a move to online classes at the start of the winter semester in light of the growing caseload connected to the Omicron variant.

UC Student Assn. leader Esmeralda Quintero-Cubillan, 23, said that following a semester when students were crammed into lecture halls, and amid a new surge in cases, they’re glad to see the shift for the time being.

“I’m happy to see the UC go online — at least temporarily,” the UC Santa Barbara senior said. “I say this remorsefully, as someone that thought my senior year would be in-person, but for the risk of public health and the health and well-being of our community, I think it makes sense to move online.”

But Quintero-Cubillan remains concerned about what the delay could mean for student housing. As a resident assistant, they are worried about housing and food security.

“I’m a student that has contended with food insecurity my entire time at UC, I’ve faced homelessness,” Quintero-Cubillan said. “I have a lot of fear.”

Naomi Waters, a UC Riverside senior, said she was relieved that UC campuses were considering temporarily reverting to online instruction in January. She had been nervously watching reports of the spread of the Omicron variant and thinking that gathering students again after family holiday visits and New Year’s Eve revelry would be risky.

“I was quite scared, honestly, at the prospect of folks going back to in-person classes,” she said. “I’m definitely relieved that they’re taking campus safety to heart.”

Waters, who is majoring in public policy and African American Studies, also said she supported requiring booster shots for campus members. As a senior, she said she no longer takes large lecture classes and felt safe in the one in-person class she had this quarter, which had about 10 students who wore masks and were able to distance themselves in a large room with open doors. But a booster would help ensure greater safety for all students, she said

