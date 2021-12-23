Postcard from Yosemite and beyond: Winter snowfall blankets the Sierra

After nearly two years of focusing on COVID-19 and working inside 13 different hospitals for the Los Angeles Times, it was finally time to go outside, away from crowds, and take a break from the pandemic.
First stop: the General Grant Tree in snow — sometimes called the nation’s Christmas tree — located in Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.
I was attempting to make my way to General Sherman and other sequoias impacted by the KNP Complex Fire, but the road between Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park remains closed due to inclement weather.
General Grant did not disappoint. The tree is about 268 feet high, and the circumference of the trunk is 107 feet, second in size only to General Sherman.
The crowd was minimal and the path slow due to ice, allowing me to focus both on the details of the icicles dripping from moss and the giant Sequoia in the snow.
Yosemite took my breath away. My first visit. Ancient giant granite cliffs. Snow-covered meadows. Ice weighing down the pine needles. The rush of the waterfalls breaking the silent air. I am already planning my second visit.
And lastly, a brief stop to photograph trees impacted by the Caldor Fire near Martins Meadow, about 35 miles south of Lake Tahoe. The Caldor Fire burned 221,835 acres in the fall of 2021. Recent storms have dropped multiple feet of snow, with more on the way.
My spirit feels rejuvenated having a few days void of focusing on COVID-19.
During the long drive home through fog on icy roads on the winter solstice, I felt at peace having spent time outside.
‘In every walk with Nature, one receives far more than he seeks.’ — John Muir
