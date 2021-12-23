California

Postcard from Yosemite and beyond: Winter snowfall blankets the Sierra

Snow coats the banks of a river lined with conifers below a sheer granite prominence
A dusting of snow covers the trees and Half Dome, seen from Yosemite Valley.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Francine OrrStaff Photographer 
Share

After nearly two years of focusing on COVID-19 and working inside 13 different hospitals for the Los Angeles Times, it was finally time to go outside, away from crowds, and take a break from the pandemic.

First stop: the General Grant Tree in snow — sometimes called the nation’s Christmas tree — located in Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.

I was attempting to make my way to General Sherman and other sequoias impacted by the KNP Complex Fire, but the road between Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park remains closed due to inclement weather.

Rays of sunlight shine through a grove of majestic sequoia trees on snow-covered ground
A snow-covered Grants Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

The trunk of a massive sequoia dwarfs surrounding trees as it rises from snow-covered ground
The General Grant tree in Kings Canyon National Park is the world’s second-largest by trunk volume.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

General Grant did not disappoint. The tree is about 268 feet high, and the circumference of the trunk is 107 feet, second in size only to General Sherman.

The crowd was minimal and the path slow due to ice, allowing me to focus both on the details of the icicles dripping from moss and the giant Sequoia in the snow.

Yosemite took my breath away. My first visit. Ancient giant granite cliffs. Snow-covered meadows. Ice weighing down the pine needles. The rush of the waterfalls breaking the silent air. I am already planning my second visit.

Ice crystals on glass
Ice crystals form on the car window in the early morning Tuesday in Yosemite National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Two small icicles dangle from a moss covered rock
Icicles and moss in Grants Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

And lastly, a brief stop to photograph trees impacted by the Caldor Fire near Martins Meadow, about 35 miles south of Lake Tahoe. The Caldor Fire burned 221,835 acres in the fall of 2021. Recent storms have dropped multiple feet of snow, with more on the way.

My spirit feels rejuvenated having a few days void of focusing on COVID-19.

During the long drive home through fog on icy roads on the winter solstice, I felt at peace having spent time outside.

‘In every walk with Nature, one receives far more than he seeks.’ — John Muir

The crowded trunks of small trees blackened by fire rise from snowy ground
Trees burned by the Caldor Fire stand near Martins Meadow off California Highway 88 between Silver Lake and Kirkwood Mountain resorts.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A small copse of bare decidious trees is backdropped by taller confiers and a snowy granite slope
Trees in a meadow in Yosemite Valley.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
A bare, brown granite formation constrasts with more-distant snowy mountains
El Capitan and Half Dome from Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A waterfall plummet down a granite prominence marked by patches of snow and ice
Upper Yosemite Fall in Yosemite Valley.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Delicate ice crystals cling to a tree's needles.
Ice crystals cover trees in between winter storms in Yosemite National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A man and two children walk a snow-covered trail lined by evergreens
Martin Tschopp, left, walks with his children Kai, 12, middle, and Maia, 10, in Grants Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Two boys, one seated and another on his belly, ride sleds on packed snow
Cesar Torres, 8, of Madera, front, and Adrian Jovani Castillo, 11, are having a blast sledding near an old burn area not far from the entrance of Yosemite National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A large granite prominence towers behind sparse conifers lining a stream with snowy banks.
El Capitan rises above Yosemite Valley.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Clumps of snow top the stubs of blackened trees
Snow accumulated on top of burnt trees in Yosemite Valley.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Bare tree trunks glow in fading light
As the sun sets, the light shifts red momentarily on trees with old burn marks not far from an entrance gate at Yosemite National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Light shines from a small, many-windowed building with a steeple flanked by evergreens under a night sky
The Yosemite Chapel in the snow in Yosemite National Park.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

More photos

California
Francine Orr

Francine Orr has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was as a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was raised in Colorado and earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. Orr has focused on public health and poverty issues in Africa, India and the United States. In Los Angeles, she has concentrated on the growing homeless crisis since 2005. Orr received the coveted 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger for an outstanding example of in-depth, human interest reporting from Columbia Journalism School. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012. Other awards include the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism, honors from Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Center for Public Integrity’s Daniel Pearl Award, Pictures of the Year International, National Press Photographers Assn., Society of Newspaper Design, Sigma Delta Chi Award for Public Service, Harry Chapin Award, Los Angeles Press Club, National Headliner Award, Sidney Hillman Award, Press Photographers of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles Times Editorial Awards and she was part of the 72nd Emmy Award for Informational Series.

More From the Los Angeles Times