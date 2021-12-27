Advertisement
California

Aircraft crashes near El Cajon east of Gillespie Field airport, authorities say

Smoke and flames rise in the air after a plane crashed in the unincorporated Bostonia neighborhood
Smoke and flames rise in the air after a plane crashed in the unincorporated Bostonia neighborhood near El Cajon on Monday.
(Courtesy of Thomas O’Brien)

The aircraft reportedly struck one home on or near Pepper Drive about 7:15 p.m. Monday

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
EAST COUNTY — 

An aircraft crashed Monday night, reportedly striking at least one home near El Cajon in San Diego County, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. near Pepper Drive and Somerlane Street, a little west of North Second Street, in the unincorporated Bostonia neighborhood, said San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Krugh.

A California Highway Patrol incident log indicated the aircraft may have struck one home. Police and sheriff’s deputies were shutting down roads in the area, which is about two miles east of Gillespie Field airport in El Cajon.

No other details, including information about injuries, were immediately available.

Lakeside resident Suzie Mercadante was outside walking her dogs around 7:15 p.m. when she saw “a blue streak and then a giant big orange ball,” then “the blackest smoke just billowing out.”

The CHP log indicated the crash knocked down power lines in the neighborhood, and a San Diego Gas & Electric map showed two outages in the area, with about 2,580 customers without electricity.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

