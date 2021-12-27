Aircraft crashes near El Cajon east of Gillespie Field airport, authorities say

An aircraft crashed Monday night, reportedly striking at least one home near El Cajon in San Diego County, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. near Pepper Drive and Somerlane Street, a little west of North Second Street, in the unincorporated Bostonia neighborhood, said San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Krugh.

A California Highway Patrol incident log indicated the aircraft may have struck one home. Police and sheriff’s deputies were shutting down roads in the area, which is about two miles east of Gillespie Field airport in El Cajon.

No other details, including information about injuries, were immediately available.

Lakeside resident Suzie Mercadante was outside walking her dogs around 7:15 p.m. when she saw “a blue streak and then a giant big orange ball,” then “the blackest smoke just billowing out.”

The CHP log indicated the crash knocked down power lines in the neighborhood, and a San Diego Gas & Electric map showed two outages in the area, with about 2,580 customers without electricity.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.