Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna tests positive for COVID-19

Outgoing Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities confirmed late Tuesday.

Luna, who is retiring at the end of December, is self-isolating at his home while recovering, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement. He tested positive on Monday.

“Although feeling ill, he is in good spirits and is hopeful he will feel better in the coming days,” the statement said, noting that Luna was previously vaccinated and could have faced worse symptoms if not previously innoculated.

A message from the Long Beach Police Department regarding Chief Robert Luna contracting COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/lt9pwKZxNp — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 29, 2021

Advertisement

Luna was sworn in as police chief on Nov. 22, 2014, and served on the department’s command staff since 2001, police said.

Earlier this month, the chief announced he was entering the race to become Los Angeles County sheriff.