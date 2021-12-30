Winter storm in Southern California: Road closures, evacuations

Decker Canyon/Malibu: State Route 23 is closed on the south end at State Route 1 (PCH) due to mud & rock slides. Crews are checking the north end of SR-23 in Westlake. #slides #SR23 pic.twitter.com/cTSARdcxhf

I-5 in the Grapevine: northbound I-5 closed at Parker Rd. in Castaic. The 'snow gate" will be opened to allow northbound traffic to make a U-turn southbound. Southbound I-5 closed at Grapevine Rd. Updates at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf #grapevine pic.twitter.com/I2YTBAJ3Jb

A powerful, slow-moving winter storm that has brought record rain and snow to Southern California has snarled traffic and closed highways and prompted evacuation warnings near burn scars.

A rockslide has blocked a portion of Decker Canyon Road in Malibu.

