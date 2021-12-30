Winter storm in Southern California: Road closures, evacuations
A powerful, slow-moving winter storm that has brought record rain and snow to Southern California has snarled traffic and closed highways and prompted evacuation warnings near burn scars.
Road closures
- Grapevine: The 5 Freeway is closed through the Grapevine north of Gorman and on the Tejon Pass because of heavy snow over the summit. The road is expected to reopen when the weather subsides, officials with the California Department of Transportation said. There is no estimated time when the route will reopen.
- Castaic Junction: The 5 is also closed at the Castaic Junction in Castaic. Caltrans recommends southbound travelers use State Route 58 to southbound State Route 14. Los Angeles County Public Works is alerting residents in Santa Clarita and Castaic that additional traffic could be passing through surface streets.
- Pacific Coast Highway/ State Route 1: Closed at northbound at Chautauqua Boulevard, southbound at Temescal Canyon Road due to downed trees.
- State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway): East of Cedar Springs in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County is closed from State Route 39 to Big Pines due to emergency work from the snowfall.
- State Route 18 (Rim of the World Highway): State Route 18 at Arrowhead Springs in San Bernardino County is closed to northbound traffic due to emergency work from the snowfall.
- State Route 33 (Maricopa Highway): Wheeler Gorge north of Ojala in Ventura County is closed to northbound traffic due to poor weather conditions.
- State Route 38 (San Gabriel Canyon Road): North of Falling Springs in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County is closed due to poor weather conditions.
- Decker Canyon in Malibu on State Route 23: Closed on the south end of the Pacific Coast Highway due to mud and rock slides. Crews are also checking roadway conditions at the north end of PCH.
