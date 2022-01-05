Free at-home COVID tests are available from L.A. County, but supplies are limited

With the Omicron coronavirus variant spreading rapidly and COVID-19 infections surging, you might find yourself waiting in a long line to get tested at a clinic or pharmacy, or scouring store shelves and websites for rapid testing kits — which are as hard to find as a newly introduced game console.

There is one more option for L.A. County residents (although it won’t help if you need test results right away): The Department of Public Health is offering a free test-by-mail service that can give you results within about four days. The supply of those tests is limited, however.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms or think you’ve been exposed to the virus, here’s how you can seek a free test from the county, along with information about other testing options and when you should be tested.

How can I get a free county-provided test kit?

If you meet the eligibility criteria — you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has the disease, and you are at least 18 years old — you can sign up at the Picture by Fulgent Genetics website to have a kit shipped to you via FedEx’s two-day delivery service. Fulgent Genetics, which is based in Temple City, has partnered with the county to provide and process the tests.

There are two important limits, however. There’s a daily cap on the number of tests available; once it’s reached, the website will advise you to try again the next day. And you’ll need a street address to order a test, because FedEx doesn’t deliver to P.O. boxes.

Also, it’s important to remember that this is not a rapid test kit that delivers results in minutes. The kit you receive is just for collecting a sample, which Fulgent Genetics will then examine.

To sign up, you’ll need to provide an email address and other contact information, answer screening questions and consent to take the test.

Guardians or caregivers are allowed to order test kits for people under their care. Kits are available for people age 4 and older.

The test is free, but if you have health insurance, the Picture site asks you to enter your insurance information so L.A. County can get reimbursed for the cost.

The Picture site advises you to take the test the day it arrives. But before you do, follow the instructions on the box to register the test on the site.

Once you have collected the sample with the provided nasal swab, send it to Fulgent using the prepaid FedEx overnight delivery envelope included in the kit. You can call FedEx at (800) 463-3339 to schedule a pickup or drop off the envelope yourself at a FedEx box. Don’t collect your sample on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, as FedEx’s curtailed weekend operations will delay its delivery to Fulgent. If the sample arrives late, the lab will not be able to run the test.

Once the lab receives your sample, you should be emailed a link to results in 48 hours.

If you get a positive test result, you should receive a second notification from Healthvana, via email or text message, that will help you anonymously alert people with whom you were in close contact. If you enter their names, email addresses and/or phone numbers, Healthvana will send them an anonymous notification of exposure with information on how to get tested and how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Other at-home testing options

The Picture test is one of dozens of laboratory-based molecular tests that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized for use during the pandemic. If you don’t want to wait for a free one, you can order a kit from Picture or a number of other online providers for a fee; prices start around $40. You’ll have to pay that upfront, then seek reimbursement from your health insurer.

If you need results right away, you have a number of options. At least three FDA-authorized at-home molecular tests have hit the market, but they are expensive, costing $90 or more for the first test. These are from Lucira, Cue Health and Detect.

The agency has also approved at least 14 at-home antigen tests for use without a prescription, at least eight of which are being sold at local pharmacies, medical supply outlets and big online retailers such as Amazon. These include tests sold under the brands iHealth, QuickVue, BinaxNow, CareStart, BD Veritor, Inteliswab, On/Go and Celltrion.

Prices for a pack of two tests range from about $14 to $30. But finding them can be a challenge, especially in a local store, because of the high demand.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are also available from some local urgent care clinics. But those are considerably more expensive, and insurers typically will not reimburse you for this kind of test.

Although antigen tests deliver results faster, molecular tests are considered more capable of detecting the virus in the early stages of infection. Researchers say both types of test do a good job of detecting COVID-19 in someone who is showing symptoms of the disease.

When should you test?

Whether you’re fully vaccinated or not, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises you to get tested for COVID under the following conditions:



If you have COVID-19 symptoms. See the CDC website for a list.

If you have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 10 days.

Before and after gathering indoors with people from other households, especially if there will be people in attendance who are at risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19 or are unvaccinated.

One to three days before domestic travel and three to five days after returning from travel (foreign or domestic).

Before boarding a plane in another country to fly to the United States.

If you receive a positive test result, isolate for at least five days and take a follow-up test on the fifth day, public health officials advise. How long you should stay in isolation depends on whether you have symptoms and the results of follow-up tests.

The county’s public health website recommends using an antigen test for the follow-up because molecular tests can come back positive even after you are no longer infectious.