COVID-19, children, climate change are focal points in Newsom’s budget plan

Built on projections of a ninth consecutive year of surplus tax revenue — a streak that has made California’s deficit-ridden past a distant memory — the $286.4-billion spending plan Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Monday builds on the state’s recent efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness and a worsening drought while surpassing K-12 school funding records set just last year.

In all, the governor’s plan lays out close to $10 billion in new spending on what a fact sheet from his office calls “five of California’s biggest challenges: COVID-19, climate change, homelessness, inequality, and keeping our streets safe.”

In broad terms, Newsom’s proposal to the Legislature is consistent with budgets written in recent years. While it directs surplus tax revenue toward the state’s cash reserves and pays down some long-term debts, there is plenty left over to prioritize programs championed by the Democratic governor and his party’s legislative leaders.

“We have the capacity to invest in our growth engines, invest in the future, as well as making sure that we prepare for the uncertainties that the future presents,” Newsom said at a news conference Monday.

Advertisement

Most of the plan covers spending in the fiscal year that begins on July 1. But the governor is also asking legislators for immediate action to expand the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, seeking authorization to quickly spend about half of a $2.7-billion budget proposal to boost testing, vaccinations and healthcare staffing across the state. Newsom also wants to bring back rules requiring California employers to provide COVID-19 sick leave for workers to recover or care for a family member, a statewide policy that expired last fall.

California Newsom proposes $2.7 billion to expand COVID-19 response efforts California would spend $2.7 billion on new efforts to respond to COVID-19 cases under a budget proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom will send to lawmakers next week.

A continued effort on the pandemic is one of several carryovers from last year in Newsom’s budget, his fourth since taking office in 2019. The spending plan also envisions significant new funding in response to the state’s homelessness crisis, calling for an additional $2 billion over a two-year period to get people out of encampments and into an immediate shelter and to provide mental health services. Those efforts are viewed by the governor’s administration as an interim step while waiting for the completion of long-term housing options, financed by last year’s historic $12-billion state budget investment in homelessness assistance.

Republican lawmakers are urging Newsom to speed up efforts to address the issue, asking the governor on Friday to convene a special legislative session on the topic. Among the priorities listed in their letter to the governor, GOP lawmakers say the state needs to increase accountability for how and where funds have already been spent.

Another $2 billion would be used to tackle California’s broader housing needs, providing housing grants and tax credits to spark the development of more places to live in downtown areas across the state. Newsom’s budget touts the effort as a way to promote “a comprehensive and integrated climate and housing planning framework.”

Efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change would also be boosted under the governor’s plan: $1.2 billion in new funds to lessen wildfire risk through better forest management, $648 million for firefighting and $750 million in drought relief for residents, agriculture and wildlife habitats.

A variety of proposals in the new spending plan are aimed at helping low-income families, with an emphasis on children. Newsom’s proposal would index the state’s $1,000 “Young Child Tax Credit” for inflation, allowing the annual subsidy to grow over time, beginning with the 2022 tax year. The budget also seeks to roll back a long-standing law that reduces child support payments to a parent who is a former recipient of government assistance, such as the state’s welfare-to-work program, CalWORKs. Doing so would lower government recoupment receipts by $187 million.

Fees paid for Medi-Cal coverage by pregnant Californians, children and disabled working adults would be reduced, and the budget seeks a significant new investment — $400 million — in higher payments to doctors who accept the program’s patients. Some of the funds would be earmarked to improve maternity and child preventive care.

Few changes to the government-funded healthcare program are likely to receive as much attention as Newsom’s embrace of what many legislative Democrats have wanted for several years: Medi-Cal eligibility for any resident, regardless of immigration status, who qualifies based on income. Current law offers Medi-Cal coverage to immigrants up to age 26 and, as of May 1, those age 50 and older.

California California expands Medi-Cal, offering relief to older immigrants without legal status Low-income Californians 50 and older will be eligible for healthcare regardless of immigration status under a law extending benefits to 235,000 residents in the country illegally.

Childcare services would expand under the plan, including additional subsidized childcare slots and a rate increase for childcare providers — in part, driven by last summer’s agreement to recognize a new union representing caregivers.

As with most state budgets, constitutional requirements enacted by voters give K-12 schools and community colleges the single largest portion of general fund dollars. Newsom’s plan projects $119 billion in education funding — almost equal to all state budget spending in 2011-2012. Across all funding sources, per-pupil spending in California would rise to $20,855, with more dollars from the state’s general fund than ever before.

The budget sent to lawmakers Monday provides more than $600 million in new funding for the University of California and California State University campuses, combined, above current general fund support. Both systems are expected to increase the number of in-state students, and the budget adds more money for scholarships aimed at students from middle-class families.

Not all proposals in the governor’s budget plan are a continuation of prior efforts. Following a recent spike in retail theft across California, Newsom has launched a new plan to boost law enforcement efforts. This includes funding for what his administration calls “a smash and grab enforcement unit,” grants for small businesses that have been affected and state-level prosecution if local district attorneys choose not to act.

Though the governor’s budget is stocked with ambitious new proposals, the enormity of the projected tax surplus may again overshadow any singular effort. A gusher of tax proceeds — broadly estimated by Newsom as totaling $45.7 billion — has replaced what state officials saw last January as a structural imbalance in the upcoming budget.

And while lawmakers will concentrate their efforts on where to spend tax dollars, they will also be forced to adjust to the impact of a constitutional limit on government spending, enacted by voters more than four decades ago. That law uses a formula based on economic and population factors to calculate the allowable level of spending — with revenues above the limit, over a two-year period, earmarked either for certain long-term projects or split between schools and taxpayer rebates.

Times staff writers Hannah Wiley and Mackenzie Mays contributed to this report.