Advertisement
Share
California

Woman waiting for bus at Union Station in critical condition after alleged attack

Los Angeles Union Station.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

A woman is in critical condition after allegedly being attacked by a homeless man Thursday morning while she was waiting at a bus stop at downtown’s Union Station, Los Angeles police said.

The victim, described as a woman in her late 60s or early 70s, was allegedly hit in an unprovoked attack by the suspect at a bus stop at E. Cesar Chavez Avenue and N. Vignes Street, said Officer Drake Madison.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital. KTLA-TV 5 news reports the victim is a nurse.

Los Angeles police said the suspect was detained and is being prepared for booking. They did not say what charges he faces.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement