Woman waiting for bus at Union Station in critical condition after alleged attack
A woman is in critical condition after allegedly being attacked by a homeless man Thursday morning while she was waiting at a bus stop at downtown’s Union Station, Los Angeles police said.
The victim, described as a woman in her late 60s or early 70s, was allegedly hit in an unprovoked attack by the suspect at a bus stop at E. Cesar Chavez Avenue and N. Vignes Street, said Officer Drake Madison.
Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital. KTLA-TV 5 news reports the victim is a nurse.
Los Angeles police said the suspect was detained and is being prepared for booking. They did not say what charges he faces.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.