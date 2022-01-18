Advertisement
Share
California

Teenager hospitalized in critical condition after Pasadena shooting

A map of the San Gabriel Valley showing where a teenager was shot in Pasadena
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot in Pasadena on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were working at 3:03 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Los Robles Avenue when a driver flagged them down and said the teen, who was a passenger in the car, had been shot, said Lt. Bill Grisafe, a Pasadena Police Department spokesman.

Paramedics started first aid and contacted police, Grisafe said.

At 3:06 p.m., police got a report of shots fired near North Los Robles and Eldora Road, the lieutenant said. Officers found evidence of a shooting in the area and are working to determine whether that is where the teen was shot.

Advertisement

The teenager, identified only as male, was hospitalized in critical condition, Grisafe said. The driver wasn’t injured.

Further information about the shooting wasn’t available Tuesday evening.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement