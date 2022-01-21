Photos: Tears, hugs and the question of ‘why’ at Brianna Kupfer vigil

Share
Dozens of people gathered in Hancock Park to remember the life of Brianna Kupfer.
“It’s torn us apart. We really don’t know what to do and what steps to take. We just want her life to have more meaning,” said Todd Kupfer, Brianna’s father.
Shawn Laval Smith, a homeless man suspected of fatally stabbing the 24-year-old UCLA grad student inside a Hancock Park furniture store, remains behind bars on $2-million bail.
Brianna Kupfer was fatally stabbed last week while working alone in a Hancock Park furniture store.
