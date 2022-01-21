California

Photos: Tears, hugs and the question of ‘why’ at Brianna Kupfer vigil

Mourners at a vigil
A picture of Brianna Kupfer sits inside a business as mourners are reflected in the window during a vigil at the Hancock Park furniture store.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Wally SkalijStaff Photographer 
Dozens of people gathered in Hancock Park to remember the life of Brianna Kupfer.

“It’s torn us apart. We really don’t know what to do and what steps to take. We just want her life to have more meaning,” said Todd Kupfer, Brianna’s father.

Shawn Laval Smith, a homeless man suspected of fatally stabbing the 24-year-old UCLA grad student inside a Hancock Park furniture store, remains behind bars on $2-million bail.

A woman kneels before memorial.
A mourner prays during memorial at the location where Brianna Kupfer was stabbed to death inside a Hancock Park furniture store.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
People console one another at vigil.
Mourners hug outside the furniture store where Brianna Kupfer was stabbed to death during in Hancock Park.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Brianna Kupfer was fatally stabbed while working at a Hancock Park furniture store by an unknown assailant on Jan. 13, 2022.

A person holds a poster board with photos.
A person attending the vigil holds pictures of for Brianna Kupfer.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Flowers tacked onto the front of a business
A note is left outside Croft House where employee Brianna Kupfer was murdered while working at the Hancock Park furniture store.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

California
