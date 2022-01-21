Photos: Tears, hugs and the question of ‘why’ at Brianna Kupfer vigil

Dozens of people gathered in Hancock Park to remember the life of Brianna Kupfer.

“It’s torn us apart. We really don’t know what to do and what steps to take. We just want her life to have more meaning,” said Todd Kupfer, Brianna’s father.

Shawn Laval Smith, a homeless man suspected of fatally stabbing the 24-year-old UCLA grad student inside a Hancock Park furniture store, remains behind bars on $2-million bail.

A mourner prays during memorial at the location where Brianna Kupfer was stabbed to death inside a Hancock Park furniture store. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

