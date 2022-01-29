Santa Ana man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

Santa Ana police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and recording the abuse on video.

The child met the suspect, Brayan Padilla-Gomez, 23, in October after he befriended her on social media and promised to give her drugs, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a release. Padilla-Gomez allegedly picked up the girl, drove her to his home and assaulted her.

The girl called police after learning from a friend that Padilla-Gomez had sent the recording to her in an apparent attempt to lure her into sex, police said.

Padilla-Gomez was arrested Thursday during a sting operation and booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and multiple child molestation charges. He remained in custody Saturday in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.

Detectives said there might be additional victims and asked anyone with information to call Det. Jorge Gaeta at (714) 245-8706, or to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.