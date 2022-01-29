Advertisement
Woman struck and killed on 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles

Taillights appear as red streaks in a timed exposure of the interchange of the 101 and 10 freeways at night
The interchange of the 101 and 10 freeways in downtown Los Angeles in April 2020.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Julia WickStaff Writer 
A 29-year-old woman died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The woman had fallen from a party bus onto the freeway before being struck by the vehicle, KCBS-TV reported.

The California Highway Patrol received a call just before 3 a.m. reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the freeway south of Alameda Street, the CHP said in a statement.

The woman, who was not identified, appeared to have been struck in the northbound lanes, the CHP said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman was not injured and remained at the scene after the collision, according to the CHP, which is investigating the incident.

No other information was available.

Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was the author of the Essential California newsletter. Before joining The Times in 2019, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist and a senior editor at Longreads. She is a native Angeleno.

