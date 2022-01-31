Former UCLA lecturer appears to threaten mass shooting in video, 800-page manifesto

UCLA’s philosophy department has canceled in-person classes after a former postdoctoral fellow and lecturer sent a video referencing a mass shooting and an 800-page manifesto with “specific threats” to some department members Monday, according to material provided to The Times.

An email sent to students and provided to The Times on Monday night states that Matthew Harris made threats toward the philosophy department and people in the department.

“The material includes a video entitled ‘UCLA Philosophy Mass Shooting’ and an 800-page manifesto with specific threats towards some members of our department,” according to the email.

“In light of this, we will continue to have discussion through Zoom until the authorities say that it is safe. I will keep you updated on this situation. But I would avoid being anywhere near Dodd Hall or the philosophy department until further notice.”

Advertisement

Steve Ritea, UCLA’s chief media and executive communications officer, said university police are aware of “a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies.”

Ritea did not provide further information Monday night.

Harris’ YouTube channel contains more than 300 videos, the majority of which were uploaded on Monday.

A video titled “UCLA PHILOSOPHY (MASS SHOOTING)” was posted on Sunday and contains disturbing imagery, including footage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival and clips from the 2003 movie “Zero Day,” which is loosely based on the Columbine High School mass shooting.

The Times obtained a partial copy of Harris’ email to the UCLA philosophy department.

Harris makes references to race and uses several profanities. He included links to his manifesto and videos, including the video threatening a mass shooting.

“da war is comin,” he wrote. “forward dis [expletive] to our tha goldhead caucasoid princess.”

In reviews left on bruinwalk.com, a site where students can leave anonymous reviews of professors and other staff members, two students described Harris’ disturbing and erratic behavior as a lecturer.

Harris “is extremely unprofessional and has sent his personal p*rnographic content to a student,” according to one review.

In a separate post, another student described his class as their least favorite at UCLA “ever” and said many students had complained to the department about his behavior.

The student said Harris changed someone’s grade 43 times after the end of the academic quarter and had changed their grade three times.

A philosophy department newsletter from spring 2019 stated Harris would join the university as a postdoctoral fellow in philosophy after completing his dissertation at Duke University.

“He works on philosophy of race, personal identity, and related issues in philosophy of mind,” the newsletter stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.