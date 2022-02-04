Advertisement
California

As Earth warms, air conditioning use could exceed power supply in next decade

A woman cools off with an electric fan on a porch.
Wanda Kelly cools off with an electric fan on the front porch in Pacoima in August.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Ruben Vives
As climate change pushes temperatures ever higher, Californians could lose air conditioning for roughly one week each summer because the demand for cooling will have exceeded the capacity of the electrical grid, a new study has found.

Absent any improvement to the power infrastructure or the efficiency of air conditioners, researchers say the state could hit this sweltering mark by the early 2030s, when global average temperature is predicted to rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

If that happens, residents can expect more rolling blackouts like those seen during the punishing heatwave of August 2020, or even prolonged outages like the ones that followed severe winter storms that hit Texas in February 2021, according to the authors of the study, which appeared in Earth’s Future, a publication of the American Geophysical Union.

The researchers projected an even bigger increase in air conditioner-less days in some Southern and Midwestern states. Researchers predicted an average of 13.9 days for Missouri and 13.5 days for Illinois.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA - JUNE 10, 2021 - - Cory Hammond, 52, mourns the loss of his mother Sandra Hammond, who died in her home in Palm Springs last August when temperatures reached 114-degrees in Cathedral City. Her cremains are stored in a blue wave-shaped urn, right. She was found unconscious by a friend who often went over to help groom the dogs, according to Hammond's son. "She noticed that my mother's breathing was ragged," he said. "My father was there but he thought she was sleeping; they often nap during the day," Cory said. He said his parents had been using a swamp cooler and fans to stay cool. Their central air conditioning unit had broken down a while ago and needed to be replaced. By the time Hammond reached the hospital, where she died two days later, her body temperature was recorded at 106 degrees. Five months after Sandra's death, her husband heard from the Southern California Edison's Energy Savings Assistance Progam saying that the couple had qualified for a central AC replacement. Cory Hammond was photographed in his home in Cathedral City on June 10, 2021. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

As heat waves intensify, access to air conditioning can mean life or death

Utilities have funds available to install air conditioning in low-income households, but for one California family, help did not come soon enough.

“I really hope that from a citizen perspective, people will take the study and recognize that there are local impacts to climate change,” said lead author Renee Obringer, an environmental engineer at Penn State University. “Whether you’re living in Florida or Washington or Ohio, it will affect you personally, individually.”

Statewide, Californians can expect an average of 6.8 days per year when air conditioning is not available under this scenario, she said. The figure is an aggregate that reflects both the cooler northern reaches of the state and the warmer, more arid southern portions, she said.

“If we could go in and break the state apart into different climate zones or regions, we might see that in L.A., for example, there might be a higher number of days without air conditioning than in San Francisco,” Obringer said.

A spike in heat-driven blackouts will likely result in increased mortality, with the effects landing more heavily on vulnerable communities, including those who are poorer, older and nonwhite, the authors said.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA - MAY 26, 2021 - - Allan Wanner, on oxygen, tries to stay cool by drinking melted ice cubes from a plastic container in his trailer at Corkill Park RV & Mobile Homes in Desert Hot Springs on May 26, 2021. Wanner, who lives alone, is only allowed 1500 milliliters of water a day because he is on Lasix for retaining water. When temperatures rise living conditions can get dangerous for residents of the trailer park. Warner suspects his neighbor Jerry Floyd died from heat related causes in 2020. It was Wanner who found him dead in a trailer and he still mourns his death. He has since moved to Arizona where he believes temperatures are not as extreme in the summer. He suffers from congestive heart failure, diabetes and other ailments and his health is jeopardized when temperatures go above 100 degrees. According to Los Angeles County Coroner's and Medical Offices, hundreds of heat-related deaths reviewed by the Times showed the victims included seniors who died alone in apartments without air conditions, or with the thermostat off. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

The L.A. Times investigation into extreme heat’s deadly toll

Read all of our coverage about how California is neglecting the climate threat posed by extreme heat.

The findings are in line with a Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed that extreme heat likely caused 3,900 deaths in California over the previous decade — six times the state’s official tally — and that the undercounting has contributed to a lack of urgency in confronting the crisis. The effects of these worsening heat waves fall disproportionately on the poor and communities of color, the series found.

“It’s a pretty clear warning to all of us that we can’t keep doing what we are doing or our energy system will break down in the next few decades, simply because of the summertime air conditioning,” read a statement from Susanne Benz, a geographer and climate scientist at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Benz was not involved in the study.

Research has shown that marginalized communities often experience more intense temperature extremes due to the way housing is constructed, and they are more likely to have comorbidities that can aggravate these inequities due to increased exposure to pollution and environmental contaminants, Obringer said.

“All of these things come together to ultimately mean that our most vulnerable people are hit first, and often that’s not any choice that they have been able to make,” she said. “It’s just how our cities have ultimately been designed that has led to these extreme vulnerabilities.”

Farmworkers weed a tomato field in French Camp, Calif. in 2020.

Climate & Environment

Rising heat and hardships could hit San Joaquin Valley within three decades, study predicts

In a worst-case emissions scenario, half of the valley’s eight counties will have average annual maximum temperatures over 80 degrees by 2100.

The study rattled 51-year-old Myrna Rivas. She knows all too well the stress and anxiety that come with power outages.

Rivas lives at a mobile home park in an area of Riverside County where power outages are common during the summer. The outages, she said, have lasted anywhere from a few hours to at least three days in recent years.

She said those are stressful times for her. She worries about the food spoiling in the fridge. But above all, she worries about her 86-year-old mother whose bed and medical equipment need power.

“Everything that helps her breathe and eat runs on electricity,” Rivas said. “I would have to either visit my sister or rent a hotel so that I have access to electricity if it were to go out for a week.”

She said the only silver lining in all of this is that her mother may not live long enough to experience such extended outages.

Across the United States, the researchers projected an 8% increase in summer air conditioning demand with 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming. If global average temperature increases 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels — which will likely happen by the end of the century if measures aren’t taken to stop warming — demand would jump even more dramatically to 13% nationwide, they found.

“I was surprised at the difference between the 1.5- and the 2-degree temperature thresholds, particularly in the Midwest,” Obringer said. “We’re seeing potentially a tripling in how much more air conditioning we would use even just between a half degree.”

For example, in Indiana and Ohio, the researchers projected a 4% increase in demand with 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming. At 2 degrees Celsius, that would rise to 12%, she noted.

“It really emphasizes the importance of maintaining a lower temperature threshold if possible,” Obringer said.

The study also looked at how much each state would need to improve home air conditioning efficiency in order to counterbalance the demand from rising temperatures. California fared well by this metric and would require only a 0.7% increase in efficiency to adapt to a 2-degree rise without increasing demand, they found. By comparison, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma would require a 7.8% increase in efficiency.

California, which requires that new developments have energy efficient air conditioners and some older buildings be retrofitted with them, is leading the country when it comes to these requirements, Obringer said.

“It does show it is possible to improve air conditioner efficiency and to regulate that and encourage it through policy,” she said. “Whether other states will adopt that is a different story.”

It’s also possible that states could build up electrical capacity to avoid disruptions, she said.

“What we are hoping with our research is that if we can model what might need to happen, then we can start to put some safeguards in place so we are able to generate electricity at this higher demand, whether that’s through increasing storage or expanding solar and wind or just looking at what we can do to improve our use or even encouraging conservation,” she said.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfires for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2016, she was a general assignment reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. A Philadelphia native, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in medical anthropology and global health. She currently lives in Inglewood.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

