Motorcyclist killed in fall from parking garage while reportedly performing tricks

A woman died Monday night after falling from a parking garage in Santa Clarita while reportedly performing tricks on a motorcycle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident was reported about 5 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

A person reported a group of motorcyclists performing tricks on the top level of the mall’s three-story parking garage, the Sheriff’s Department said.

One person hit a wall, flew over the handlebars of the motorcycle and fell.

The person, identified only as an adult woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed Sheriff’s Department units investigating the scene, with a lone motorcycle standing in the middle of a mostly empty parking lot covered by tire marks.