Motorcyclist killed in fall from parking garage while reportedly performing tricks
A woman died Monday night after falling from a parking garage in Santa Clarita while reportedly performing tricks on a motorcycle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
The incident was reported about 5 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
A person reported a group of motorcyclists performing tricks on the top level of the mall’s three-story parking garage, the Sheriff’s Department said.
One person hit a wall, flew over the handlebars of the motorcycle and fell.
The person, identified only as an adult woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed Sheriff’s Department units investigating the scene, with a lone motorcycle standing in the middle of a mostly empty parking lot covered by tire marks.
Get the lowdown on L.A. politics
In this pivotal election year, we'll break down the ballot and tell you why it matters in our L.A. on the Record newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.