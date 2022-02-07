Advertisement
Share
California

Motorcyclist killed in fall from parking garage while reportedly performing tricks

Aerial view of police cars at a parking structure, with tire marks covering the top level
Authorities investigate at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Monday night after a motorcyclist who was reportedly performing stunts on the top level of the mall’s three-story parking structure hit a wall, flew over the handlebars and died, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A woman died Monday night after falling from a parking garage in Santa Clarita while reportedly performing tricks on a motorcycle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident was reported about 5 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

A person reported a group of motorcyclists performing tricks on the top level of the mall’s three-story parking garage, the Sheriff’s Department said.

One person hit a wall, flew over the handlebars of the motorcycle and fell.

Advertisement

The person, identified only as an adult woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed Sheriff’s Department units investigating the scene, with a lone motorcycle standing in the middle of a mostly empty parking lot covered by tire marks.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement