Disneyland employee suffered head injury and died after falling from golf cart, police say

A Disneyland employee suffered a head injury after falling from a moving golf cart at the Disneyland Resort and later died of her injuries, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Anaheim police, fire and rescue personnel arrived at the resort on Wednesday just before 11:30 a.m. regarding a collision that had occurred backstage, according to a statement released Saturday by the Anaheim Police Department.

The employee had struck her head after falling from a moving golf cart and was taken to a local hospital in grave condition, the statement read. She died on Friday, two days after the incident.

The Orange County Coroner Division identified the deceased employee as Bonnye Mavis Lear, a 60-year-old resident of Fullerton. A Disney spokesperson said Lear had been employed at the Disneyland Resort for 24 years and “supported membership services at Club 33,” a private dining club at Disneyland.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye, and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her,” Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock said in a statement. “At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need.”

Anaheim police traffic detectives are investigating the collision.