Advertisement
Share
California

Sheriff’s officials seek public’s help to find suspect in Palmdale homicide

Photos of Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr. in 2020 and 2008
L.A. County sheriff’s officials released two photos of Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr., who is sought in connection with a Jan. 21 killing in Palmdale, and said he may more closely resemble the 2008 photo.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in the slaying of a 34-year-old man in Palmdale last month.

Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr., 35, is sought in connection with the killing of Frank Fuentes on Jan. 21. The department said Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fuentes was found with gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home in the 41000 block of Avenue Q-14 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 a.m. on Jan. 21, the Sheriff’s Department received a report of a domestic violence incident at the residence followed by a report of a gunshot victim.

Advertisement

The Sheriff’s Department said Fuentes had been driving by the home, which belonged to his ex-girlfriend, and saw Rodriguez in a car in the driveway.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16, 2020: Photograph shows the front entrance to LAPD Headquarters on 1st St. in downtown Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

Judge tosses case against three LAPD officers charged in gang labeling scandal

A judge ruled that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to continue with the case against officers Rene Braga, Julio Garcia and Raul Uribe.

The two men argued and fought in the driveway before Rodriguez pulled out a handgun and shot Fuentes multiple times, authorities said.

Rodriguez fled in a silver 2009 Honda Accord, which was found abandoned a few miles from the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department released two photos of Rodriguez, from 2008 and 2020. He might more closely resemble the 2008 photo, in which he has a shaved head and no facial hair, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement