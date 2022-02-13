Advertisement
Share
California

Police crack down on unruly Rams fans in downtown L.A.

Fans in front of a vandalized bus in downtown Los Angeles
Rams fans pose on top of and in front of a Los Angeles Metro bus with a sign that reads “Go Rams!”. The bus was vandalized by revelers after the Rams won the Super Bowl. LAPD officers dispersed a crowd that gathered in downtown L.A. following the game (Kevin Rector / Los Angeles Times)
(Kevin Rector / Los Angeles times)
By Kevin Rector
Jeong ParkLaura Newberry
Share

Police issued a dispersal order and shot projectiles after some revelers who gathered in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the Rams’ Super Bowl win grew unruly.

Many of the hundreds of fans who converged near L.A. Live by 8 p.m., including Michael Gillette, 31, and his partner, just wanted to celebrate with the crowd. “It’s a wild night. We are glad we are here,” he said. “In L.A., we aren’t tearing things down, we are building things back.”

But at 11th and Hope streets just before 9 p.m., police cordoned off the area as fans shot off fireworks in the middle of the intersection. Multiple people climbed nearby street lights.

Police on bullhorns told people in the area that they were “risking serious injury” if they stayed, and declared an unlawful assembly on a loudspeaker from a truck. Some revelers left immediately, while others taunted officers, throwing glass bottles in their direction. Police fired projectiles at people as the crowd fled.

Advertisement

“We’re just going to walk this way like we’re normal citizens,” one woman said to her scared friend as they came out of a bar and walked hurriedly away from the police skirmish line.

By 10 p.m., the L.A. Live crowd had relocated to Grand and 12th streets. People threw water bottles and traffic cones, and several climbed atop parked cars. Some sprayed graffiti onto buildings and signs.

Dozens of people stood on a Metro bus — graffitied with the words “Go Rams” — holding traffic cones and a detour sign. The bus driver was still inside.

California
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

Jeong Park

Jeong Park is an Asian American communities reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was an economic mobility reporter for the Sacramento Bee, covering how California policies affect the lives of workers. He also covered cities and communities for the Orange County Register. Park considers both Seoul, where he was born, and Southern California, where he grew up, as his home. He graduated from UCLA. He welcomes recommendations for good hikes, food and K-Pop songs.

Laura Newberry

Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement