Hollywood Boulevard shut down as police investigate report of armed man in a car

A major presence by the Los Angeles Police Department has shut down Hollywood Boulevard.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center in the 1600 block of Schrader Boulevard between Hollywood and Selma boulevards was evacuated Wednesday morning after police got a call about an armed man in a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot, according to staff members at the center.

Lisa Zapata, who works in the center’s pharmacy, said that before they left the building, staffers could see from a window that police were focusing on a person in a vehicle.

Standing down the block at a line of police yellow tape, she said, “It’s Hollywood. We see this kind of stuff all the time. It’s normal.”

A SWAT team was sent to the scene, according to police, and paramedics were standing by, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

