Advertisement
Share
California

Hollywood Boulevard shut down as police investigate report of armed man in a car

Police have blocked off traffic on Hollywood Boulevard while investigating a report of a man with a gun
Police have blocked off traffic on Hollywood Boulevard while investigating a report of a man with a gun in a car.
(Kevin Rector/Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Share

A major presence by the Los Angeles Police Department has shut down Hollywood Boulevard.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center in the 1600 block of Schrader Boulevard between Hollywood and Selma boulevards was evacuated Wednesday morning after police got a call about an armed man in a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot, according to staff members at the center.

Lisa Zapata, who works in the center’s pharmacy, said that before they left the building, staffers could see from a window that police were focusing on a person in a vehicle.

Standing down the block at a line of police yellow tape, she said, “It’s Hollywood. We see this kind of stuff all the time. It’s normal.”

Advertisement

A SWAT team was sent to the scene, according to police, and paramedics were standing by, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement