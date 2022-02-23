L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shoot 2 people near Norwalk

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies injured two people in a shooting near Norwalk on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2:40 p.m. in the 14500 block of Chere Drive, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The area is in an unincorporated part of the county between Norwalk and La Mirada.

Deputy Miguel Meza, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman, confirmed to The Times that deputies shot and injured two suspects. He was not able to say what prompted the shooting.

The two injured suspects were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions, according to the Sheriff’s Department. A third person was detained.

Footage from KABC-TV Channel 7 showed a silver sedan with several bullet holes, and deputies blocking a nearby street.

KABC also reported that two deputies, one of whom was off duty, suffered minor injuries.

One of the deputies was hospitalized, according to the station. Officials did not confirm those details to The Times.