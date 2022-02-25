Record-breaking February cold snap will give way to warmer temperatures next week

Los Angeles County saw record-breaking low temperatures earlier this week at L.A. International Airport and Long Beach during a February cold snap, but a warming trend next week will see temperatures jump in some inland and valley areas by as much as 20 degrees.

Temperatures across Southern California started to dip Tuesday as a winter storm system moved into the region, bringing snow to mountain areas, with high winds and chilly overnight lows that broke several records, according to the National Weather Service.

Long Beach Airport recorded a low of 39 degrees on Thursday, breaking the record for the date of 40 set in 1987, officials said. The low at LAX of 39 broke the previous record of 40 degrees set in 1960.

Farther north, temperatures dropped to 33 in Camarillo, 35 in Oxnard and 29 at Santa Maria Airport, in northern Santa Barbara County, according to the weather service. On Friday morning, Paso Robles dipped to 23, breaking a record of 25 degrees set in 1953.

Paso Robles broke their daily record low temp this morning by dropping to a chilly 23 degrees. Low temps will be trending warmer into the weekend. #pasorobles #cawx #CAtemperatures #socal pic.twitter.com/3rXWu7spmH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 25, 2022

While the cold snap will wane, gusty Santa Ana winds are expected across the region this weekend. Northeast winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected through Saturday afternoon for lower elevations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to the weather service. In mountain areas, gusts will reach 45-50 mph and could make driving difficult.

Warmer temperatures are just around the corner for most of Southern California, with temperatures heating up by Monday through Wednesday, according to the NWS. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach up to 80 degrees in inland and valley areas where highs Thursday struggled to break 60. The warm weather will be followed by another cooling trend.

There is no rain in the forecast in the region, said Ryan Kittell, a weather service meteorologist in Oxnard said. February is typically the wettest month of the year.

“We saw a really wet December, but both January and February have been dry months,” Kittell said. “The surplus we gained in precipitation has been taken away by these last few months.”