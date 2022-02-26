Demonstrators march, hold vigils across California to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

Demonstrators marched and held vigils across California on Saturday to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many expressing fear for friends and family in the war-torn country 6,000 miles away.

Waving signs that said “Stop Putin” and “Stop War,” about 100 Ukrainian and Russian Americans began marching in East Hollywood about 10 a.m. and slowly made their way west down Hollywood Boulevard. Residents in apartment buildings that lined the street waved and shouted messages of support from their balconies to the group, which included several families with young children.

“Putin doesn’t speak for us,” said Erina Volodartseva, 32, who is Russian and brought along her children, ages 6 and 4. “We are against the war. Ukraine is our brother.”

Samvel Torosyan, 25, said that he texts regularly with his friends in the Russian military, including one friend who is a fighter pilot. “They are afraid,” said Torosyan, who is also Russian, as he passed the shops and restaurants of Hollywood Boulevard.

Like some others at Saturday’s march, Torosyan said he doesn’t want to see the U.S. send its own military to Ukraine because he fears that could lead to a nuclear war.

“I just want it to stop,” Torosyan said of the Russian aggression.

“It’s a crazy situation,” said Diana Leli, 45, a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag draped around her shoulders.

Leli, who lives in Valley Village, said she moved to the U.S. from Ukraine two years ago. She showed a Times reporter the group text that she uses to talk to her mother and other relatives in Ukraine. Her mother is 78 and lives in Zaporizhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, Leli said. Three border guards were recently killed in the area, according to news reports.

“We hope Putin will stop,” Leli said, adding that she doesn’t trust the news coming out of Russia. “We’re scared.”

As the group walked down the trash-strewn sidewalks that line Hollywood Boulevard, where there are a number of encampments, some homeless residents and business owners offered their support.

“This is genocide!” shouted one man. “God bless you.”

In Sacramento, home to one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the country, hundreds gathered Saturday morning for a vigil outside a Ukrainian Church in the suburb of Orangevale.

Valentyna Halazetdinova, 69, stood outside the church, clutching her phone and periodically glancing at it with big, frightened eyes.

On the phone were texted photos from her children in the Ukrainian town of Vinnytsya, near Kiev, showing her grandchildren, Yanna, 5, and Zlata, 4, dressed in brightly colored outfits and playing in a bomb shelter.

“It is so hard to see,” said Halazetdinova’s daughter, Svetlana Ivantsov, 36, who moved to the U.S. from Ukraine a year ago and described, in a torrent of words, how images of her siblings back in Ukraine hunkered in bomb shelters poured into her phone night after night.

From Sacramento, mother and daughter sent texts back, expressing love and prayer. But they felt so helpless. So they had come here, to the Spring of Life, a Ukrainian Baptist Church, to be with hundreds of other Ukrainian immigrants who gathered to sing and pray and try to comfort each other as their country is consumed by war.

Greater Sacramento has about 100,000 Ukrainian residents, according to Vlad Skots, head of Ukrainian American House, a non-profit that supports cultural and economic relations between the two countries.

Saturday’s event drew Sacramento Mayor Darryl Steinberg, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, and several state senators and members of the state assembly.

A giant Ukrainian flag had been erected in a courtyard, and beneath it, attendees drank coffee and ate sweets and pickles and samsas, meat dumplings from Ukraine. The church’s large parking lot was full long before the event began, and people parked blocks away and walked in, greeting each other with subdued hugs and wide, worried eyes.

Inside the sanctuary, pastors from all over the region led prayers, politicians gave speeches and people sang.

“I stand with you,” Padilla told the standing room only crowd. He condemned the “brutal and unprovoked attacks” on the country, which he said were “an attack on democracy.”

He also pledged support for what termed “the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Indeed, many of the people praying with Padilla in the church said they had family members who planned to seek refuge in Poland or elsewhere, or had already begun to do so.

Paul Holovatyi, 41,who came to the U.S. from Ukraine four years ago and works fixing dental equipment, said his brother lives very close to the airport in the city of Lutsk, and the sound of fighting fills their apartment. “The kids are very scared,” he said.

The demonstrations, which followed other large protests and vigils around the state earlier this week, come as Ukrainian forces on Saturday struggled to hold on to Kyiv as Russian troops advanced into the outskirts of the capital city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to rally his compatriots, appearing in a video shot on a Kyiv street to demonstrate that he had not abandoned the city and to urge Ukrainians to resist.

“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” Zelensky said. “It’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”

Three days since the Russians began their large-scale assault by air, land and sea, tens of thousands of Ukrainians have already fled west, some crossing into Poland and Romania. But thousands of Ukrainians have also responded to Zelensky’s call to take up arms to push back against the Russian blitz in what is Europe’s biggest ground war since World War II.

Although the Ukrainian diaspora in Southern California is small compared with communities on the East Coast and the Midwest, enclaves across the state keep close ties, community members say. The Golden State is home to roughly 112,000 people of Ukrainian descent, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, many of them clustered in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

Times staff writer Dakota Smith reported from Los Angeles and Jessica Garrison from Sacramento.