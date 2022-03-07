House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Rep. Karen Bass for L.A. mayor

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed her “colleague and friend” Rep. Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayor’s race on Monday, characterizing Bass as a coalition builder who fights for social and economic justice.

Bass (D-Los Angeles) is one of the most prominent candidates running to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti in a field that also includes City Council members Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León, City Atty. Mike Feuer and real estate developer Rick Caruso, among many others.

“Karen fights to meet the kitchen table needs of Los Angeles families and of families across America,” Pelosi, a San Francisco Democrat, said in a video recorded against a backdrop of the city’s “painted ladies” Victorian homes. “What keeps you up at night is what keeps her up at night.”

"Karen Bass is masterful at bringing people together to work on big problems by staying focused on shared values. It is my honor and privilege to support my outstanding colleague and friend -- the next mayor of L.A." - Speaker Nancy Pelosi



Thank you @TeamPelosi for your support. pic.twitter.com/RQUlA2uZJd — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) March 7, 2022

Pelosi is one of nearly a dozen members of Congress who have endorsed Bass’ mayoral run. Several members of Congress, including Reps. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), Norma Torres (D-Pomona) and Lou Correa (D-Santa Ana) have endorsed De León.

Caruso has picked up a number of law enforcement endorsements in recent weeks, including the endorsement of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents rank-and-file officers at the Los Angeles Police Department, and support from former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck.

Recent polling has shown Bass leading the pack of candidates, though the largest share of L.A. voters remain undecided. The top two candidates in the June primary will advance to the November general election.