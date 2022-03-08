The Russia-Ukraine war has gas prices soaring. How much more can L.A. drivers take?

Joel Mendoza hasn’t been closely following the conflict in Ukraine, he said, but he does know one thing — gasoline is now very expensive.

The 35-year-old Koreatown resident said it’s “very sad” to see what’s happening, especially how it’s affected the children in Ukraine, since he has a 10-year-old daughter himself. But the reality for him is that it will soon become unsustainable to run his mobile washing business if the price of gas keeps going up.

As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies and images of soldiers and war-torn villages stream out of the besieged country, world condemnation of Russia’s invasion of its neighboring country has only grown. For most Americans, however, the most tangible impact of the war on their lives, is one thing: the cost of gasoline.

Prices had already been climbing because of supply chain issues during the pandemic, but they’ve spiked even higher in the last month. And with President Biden’s announcement Tuesday that the U.S. would be banning the importing of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, the cost of gas won’t be coming down anytime soon.

Politicians are willing to pay the price of supporting Ukraine, and a broad swath of Americans say they are too.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday, 62% of Americans believe it is worth paying more for fuel and gas because of sanctions against Russia to defend another democratic country, an increase from 49% two weeks ago.

Seventy-one percent of Americans say they would support a ban on Russian oil even if it meant higher gasoline prices in the United States, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released Monday.

But as Mendoza waited at a 76 gas station on Pico Boulevard while filling up his Dodge Ram and the several gasoline containers needed to fuel his power and car washing equipment, he could only shake his head.

“It’s been around $100 every, every, every day,” Mendoza said. “It’s like no way to do business.”

He would need to raise his prices to make up for the cost of gas, but his customers aren’t willing to pay more, he said.

In California, the average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline Tuesday was $5.44 — and even higher in Los Angeles County, which was averaging $5.51 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Assn.'s price tracker.

Several Angelenos who depend on driving for a living say they can’t keep up with the price increase.

Monique Murphy, an Uber driver, pointed to the screen of the fuel pump she was using at a Chevron on Vermont Avenue: $8.00 for 1.43 gallons of gas. She can’t afford any more at the moment.

That amount of gas equals about 48 miles in her Ford Fiesta, which amounts to about an hour to an hour and a half of doing Uber.

Throughout the course of one day, she usually stops to get gas about three times.

“I try to manage the gas,” she said. “I don’t ever fill up because I don’t know if I’ll get that back.”

At current gas prices, Murphy only makes around $50 a day, she said. Just a month ago, she was making $130 a day.

Murphy said she “doesn’t really understand what’s going on” in Ukraine but doesn’t think Biden’s ban on Russian oil is a good idea.

“Lot of people going to start losing their jobs and stuff,” she said. She has a three-year-old to support but doesn’t know how much longer she can continue driving for Uber at current rates.

Felipe Zeelya, who does gardening work, is already considering stopping his business.

He only used to spend about $280 on gas per month, but he spent about $360 on gas this last month, he said.

While he supports Ukraine, the 60-year-old said he’s more focused on making a living.

“It’s not I don’t care,” he said. “Problem is care more about gas.”

For Steve Molina, who lives in South L.A., paying a little extra for gasoline is something he can tolerate to support Ukraine.

“I think if that’s the price for the U.S. to support Ukraine, a little extra money … you can’t put a price on life,” Molina said. The 40-year-old works from home as a market analyst.

“It’s inhumane,” he said of Russia’s unprovoked attack on the former Soviet republic.

