Santa Ana High School placed on lockdown after bomb threat

Santa Ana High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a student called police to make a bomb threat, officials confirmed.

Police received a bomb threat from a student, according to a statement by the Santa Ana Unified School District, which added “there is a possible armed suspect in the area.”

The campus was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” district officials said.

“Police have confirmed there is no active shooter, no injuries to anyone, and this is only a threat at this point,” officials said. “No one is currently allowed in or out of the campus to help ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

Advertisement

District officials said Santa Ana and school district police are on-site.

“Students are safe and all security protocols are being followed,” district officials said.

Students at Heninger Elementary School, which is next to the high school, were told by school police to go to a lock out, district officials said. Information on student dismissal for both Heninger and Santa Ana High will be forthcoming as soon as the schools receive clearance from police, district officials said.

A person who appeared to be conscious was wheeled away from the high school campus on a gurney and put into an ambulance, according to KABC-TV Channel 7. It wasn’t clear who the person was or whether they were seriously injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

District officials advised parents to check for updates on ParentSquare, a notification service.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to call the district’s communications office at (714) 558-5555.

This is a developing story and will be updated.