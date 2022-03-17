Activists protest clearing of homeless encampment in Little Tokyo’s Toriumi Plaza

Activists on Thursday planned to protest the clearing of a large homeless encampment in Little Tokyo’s Toriumi Plaza, which has sparked public safety concerns in the neighborhood.

J-Town Action and Solidarity, a grass-roots organization, organized the all-day protest at the plaza located at First Street and Judge John Aiso Street, where a homeless encampment settled during the pandemic.

City officials say the plaza is being closed for repairs and have placed at least 61 people from the encampment in housing ahead of fencing off the area. They say the closure of the plaza is also in part to address public safety concerns from local residents and businesses who have complained about the encampment.

Los Angeles police and fire departments have received more than 130 calls for services including overdoses, assault and fires, according to the office of City Councilman Kevin de León’s office, whose district includes downtown L.A.

At the plaza Thursday morning, a large black banner hung over the stairwell of an underground parking garage that read “No sweep, No fence, Never again is now.” Small signs were also taped to a metal barrier surrounding the encampment that was set up two hours ahead of the protest.

For several days, the J-Town and Solidarity group, had taken to social media to call on supporters to help defend the encampment as well as criticizing De León, who is responsible for the closure of the plaza.

The clearing of the encampment at the plaza comes nearly a year since protesters clashed with police over the sweep of a large Echo Park homeless encampment.

The violent clash led to the arrest of about 182 people, including three members of the press. The incident was a flashpoint in Los Angeles’ homeless crisis

TODAY AT 3PM.

1ST AND CENTRAL.



We need EVERYONE in the streets with us!



NO SWEEPS! NO FENCES!https://t.co/UrlI0wZFZ5 https://t.co/jeilEdD6HF — J-Town Action と Solidarity (@JTOWNACTION) March 13, 2022

Steven Chun, organizer with J-Town Action and Solidarity, said the protest is in part to protect the rights of the residents at the encampment who don’t necessarily want hotel rooms, shelters or tiny homes because of the strict rules that come with it.

“They feel like prisoners and caged animals,” Chun said.

The protest is also intended to hold De León’s office accountable for providing misinformation, saying that a housing referral number given out to those at the encampment instead directs them to a robo call, asking people to simply leave their their contact information.

“For two days we have not received a call back,” Chun said. “It’s just an illusion to show they’re doing something.”

Chun said demonstrators plan to stay as long as they need to stay at the plaza.

“At the end of the day, we’re here for them,” he said of the encampment.