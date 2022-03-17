Judge allows Herb Wesson to rejoin the L.A. City Council — at least for now

A Superior Court judge cleared the way for former Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson to return to City Hall, at least for the time being, saying foes of his appointment did not follow the proper procedure for pursuing their challenge.

Judge Mary H. Strobel declined to rule Thursday on whether Wesson is legally eligible to come back as a temporary replacement for Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who has been suspended and is fighting corruption charges.

Instead, she said the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California and other plaintiffs cannot directly seek a judge’s order removing Wesson without first seeking the sign-off of state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta.

Strobel, who worked for the city attorney’s office from 1999 to 2002, dissolved the temporary restraining that she issued last month, which had barred Wesson from performing his council duties. And she denied the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction.

The ruling comes roughly a month after the City Council voted to appoint Wesson as a temporary voting member, assigning him to hold the seat until no later than Dec. 31. The council specified that Wesson could leave earlier if the charges against Ridley-Thomas are dropped or he is acquitted.

Strobel issued her order days later, blocking Wesson from participating as a council member, handing a victory to the SCLC of Southern California. That group, which filed a lawsuit along with several of the district’s votes, argued that the city’s term limit law prevents Wesson from rejoining the council.

The council suspended Ridley-Thomas in October, not long after he was indicted on federal corruption charges.

Prosecutors accused Ridley-Thomas of conspiring with a USC dean to steer county contracts to the university. In exchange, Ridley-Thomas’ son, Sebastian, was admitted to USC’s graduate school and given a full-tuition scholarship and a paid professorship, prosecutors said in their 20-count indictment.

Residents of the district, which stretches from Koreatown to Leimert Park in South Los Angeles, have argued that Ridley-Thomas’ suspension has left them without representation. Some of his constituents also accused the council of shutting them out of the search for a temporary replacement.

On Thursday, lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that the judge’s ruling would cause “irreparable harm.” The attorney general’s office could take months to decide whether to support the challenge against Wesson — or decide not to do so, said Crystal Nix-Hines, an attorney for the SCLC of Southern California.

In the interim, she said, Wesson could make major spending and staffing decisions. “He could fire Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ staff tomorrow,” she said.

A spokesman for City Atty. Mike Feuer declined comment. But in their legal filings, lawyers for the city argued that any challenge to Wesson’s ability to remain in public office must be filed “quo warranto” — a process that would require the consent or involvement of the attorney general.

Appointing Wesson temporarily, they said, provides the district with a voting member while also establishing a process for Ridley-Thomas to return if he is cleared of the charges.

Selecting a temporary council member, they said, “ensures against the possibility of multiple claims on title to the seat at issue should Mr. Ridley-Thomas be exonerated,” they wrote.