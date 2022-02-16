L.A. council president calls for Wesson to temporarily represent Ridley-Thomas’ district

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called Wednesday for former Councilman Herb Wesson to return to the council on a temporary basis, representing the South L.A. district that elected Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas a little more than a year ago.

With Ridley-Thomas suspended and fighting federal corruption charges, Martinez and three other council members signed a motion to have Wesson come back as a voting representative until Dec 31 — or earlier, if the charges are dropped or Ridley-Thomas prevails in court.

“Mr. Wesson cares deeply about the communities he represents and knows the district better than anyone,” Martinez said in a statement. “The constituents of Council District 10 need a voting member who understands their community to represent them within council chambers.”

The proposal was also signed by council members Gil Cedillo, Mitch O’Farrell and Paul Koretz. An aide to Martinez said a vote to appoint Wesson would require an eight-vote majority.

Ridley-Thomas was indicted on bribery and other charges in October, in a case involving county contracts. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was suspended by his colleagues, leaving the district with a non-voting caretaker — an arrangement that sparked complaints that residents in the district were being disenfranchised.

Ridley-Thomas did not immediately provide comment on Martinez’s proposal. But his supporters in his district, which stretches from Koreatown to the Crenshaw Corridor, have argued for weeks that the council should rescind its suspension and restore his ability to vote at city meetings.

Harry McElroy, president of the Hepburn Avenue Homeowners Assn. in Leimert Park, argued that the council’s decision to suspend Ridley-Thomas conflicts with the City Charter, the city’s governing document. The city’s treatment of Ridley-Thomas has been punitive and unfair, McElroy said.

“It’s amazing to me that everyone raises the banner of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ in this country, but when they have the actual opportunity to practice it, they decided guilty until proven innocent,” he said.

Others in the district made the case that Wesson, who served on the council from 2005 to 2020, would be the best choice to serve in an interim role if the council is unwilling to repeal the suspension.

“He can hit the ground running,” said Gina Fields, president of the McClung Bronson Block Club in Leimert Park.

If Martinez’s proposal is approved, it would be the second time in the past three years that the council has selected an interim voting member. In 2019, the council tapped former City Councilman Greig Smith to represent the San Fernando Valley district vacated by Councilman Mitchell Englander.