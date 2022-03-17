L.A. Marathon: All the street closures for the March 20 race

For many, the Los Angeles Marathon represents a showcase of athletic prowess and a rare moment of collective unity.

Others see it as an annual traffic jam.

The 37th annual L.A. Marathon will take place Sunday and include roughly 15,000 runners from around the country — and the world — covering a 26.2-mile course that spans some of L.A.'s most iconic neighborhoods.

Advertisement

The 2022 route mirror’s the previous year’s to a tee — including a twist at the end that departs from recent races (prior to 2021).

Runners will begin at Dodger Stadium, turn toward downtown and sail under the Chinatown Dragon Gate, past Olvera Street, and through Little Tokyo before turning northwest past Echo Park Lake and into Hollywood. Wheelchair participants will start at 6:30 a.m., followed by elite women runners at 6:45 a.m., and elite men at 6:55 a.m.

The race continues through Beverly Hills — with a view of tony Rodeo Drive — into West. L.A. Runners will then double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica boulevards before finishing at Avenue of the Stars.

Dozens of roads and freeway ramps will close to make way for the runners.

Several large thoroughfares will temporarily close for the race.

Sunset Boulevard : Park Avenue to Figueroa Street, 4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. (Traffic will be allowed to exit at Sunset and Douglas Street until 8 a.m. and again after 8:45 a.m. Access north on Sunset from Douglas to Portia will also be allowed throughout the event.)



: Park Avenue to Figueroa Street, 4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. (Traffic will be allowed to exit at Sunset and Douglas Street until 8 a.m. and again after 8:45 a.m. Access north on Sunset from Douglas to Portia will also be allowed throughout the event.) Sunset will also be closed between Echo Park and Virgil avenues from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. as well as between Highland Avenue and Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.



Los Angeles Street : Temple to 5th streets, 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.



: Temple to 5th streets, 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Temple Street: Alameda Street to Glendale Avenue, 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.



Alameda Street to Glendale Avenue, 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Hollywood Boulevard : Hillhurst to La Brea avenues, 4 a.m. to noon.



: Hillhurst to La Brea avenues, 4 a.m. to noon. Santa Monica Boulevard: La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.



La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sepulveda Boulevard: Santa Monica to Wilshire Avenue 5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.



Santa Monica to Wilshire Avenue 5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Avenue of the Stars: Santa Monica to Olympic Avenue, 8 a.m Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Freeway ramps for northbound and southbound lanes of the 110 and 101 freeways, as well as southbound 405 Freeway, will be affected at different times during the race.

Ramp closures will include:

Northbound 110: Hill Street/Stadium Way, 3 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.



Hill Street/Stadium Way, 3 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. Southbound 110: Sunset, 3 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.



Sunset, 3 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Northbound 101: Grand Avenue, 3 a.m. 10:05 a.m.



Grand Avenue, 3 a.m. 10:05 a.m. Northbound 101: Highland Boulevard, 4 a.m. to noon.



Highland Boulevard, 4 a.m. to noon. Southbound 101: Highland, 4:05 a.m. to 11:44 a.m.



Highland, 4:05 a.m. to 11:44 a.m. Southbound 405: Wilshire Boulevard (eastbound) 4:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound 405: Wilshire (westbound) 4:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the full list of road and freeway closures, click here and download the tables.