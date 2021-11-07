The 36th Los Angeles Marathon in progress this morning

An estimated 15,000 were expected to participate in the 36th Los Angeles Marathon that kicked off early Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Those in wheelchairs began the race at 6:30 a.m., followed by elite women runners 15 minutes later and elite men and the full field at 6:55 a.m. Most participants are expected to take three to five hours to complete the 26.2-mile route from downtown to the finish line in Century City.

Many of the elite runners — including some of the fastest in the world — will probably finish the race in just over two hours. Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia won the 2020 L.A. Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 26 seconds. Margaret Muriuki of Kenya easily won the women’s race with a time of 2:29:27.

The marathon will force the closure of large stretches of Sunset, Santa Monica, San Vicente and Wilshire boulevards, Rodeo Drive, Sepulveda Boulevard, Doheny Drive and dozens of side streets through the afternoon.

The morning is expected to be marked by low clouds and fog, with temperatures in the low to mid-50s and a slight drizzle possible, said David Gomberg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Conditions are expected to clear by midmorning, with temperatures approaching the mid-60s by noon, he said.

This year’s marathon was twice delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

