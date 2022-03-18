California DMV begins offering online driver’s testing

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has started offering online options for those who need to take their driver’s license knowledge test, officials said Friday.

Drivers renewing a license with a knowledge test requirement and some adult drivers applying for a license for the first time will have two options: a remote version of the traditional test and an interactive eLearning course, officials said.

Applicants will be prompted to choose the remote exam or eLearning option after filling out an online driver’s license application and paying a fee.

“Currently, the remote exam is available for the nearly 2 million tests taken by Californians renewing their license each year, the more than 1.3 million tests taken by adults getting their license for the first time who also don’t have a California identification card, and Californians getting a REAL ID or motorcycle license for the first time,” the DMV said.

Advertisement

Californians renewing their license can also choose the eLearning course option, officials said.

The department is billing the online testing options as a way to cut down on wait times at DMV offices.

“This is one more example of how the DMV is modernizing to add more convenient services online that used to be only available in an office,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “We continue to incorporate ways to bring DMV services to our customers when and where they want.”

Those with a testing requirement for their license will still have to go to a DMV office in person after completing one of the online options in order to provide required identity and residency documents, take a photo, provide a thumbprint, complete a vision screening and get their license, officials said.

The eLearning course is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a computer, laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those taking the course will have to complete seven interactive modules, including quizzes after each module, officials said. The course takes about 45 minutes and is currently available in English.

The online knowledge test is available in 35 languages and must be taken on a computer or laptop with a webcam, officials said. It can’t be taken on a tablet or mobile device.

It is available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, excluding state holidays, according to the DMV.

Those taking the online test will be required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam, officials said.

The test can be attempted twice online. If someone fails twice, they will have to go to a DMV office for their third try.