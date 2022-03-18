Advertisement
Man fatally shoots stepson during argument in Compton, sheriff’s officials say

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A man shot and killed his 29-year-old stepson during an argument at a home in Compton on Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 14900 block of Clymar Avenue about 8 p.m., according to investigators. When deputies arrived, they found the victim lying in the street in front of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The victim had gone to the home of his mother and stepfather, an argument erupted and the stepfather shot the man multiple times, sheriff’s officials said.

The stepfather was present when deputies arrived and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

