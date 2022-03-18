UCLA holds first in-person ‘Match Day’ since COVID began

Share
UCLA hosted its first in-person “Match Day” ceremony since 2019 on Friday.
Medical students got to discover where they’ll live and work during the next stage of their careers. Some 150 students opened their acceptance letters in front of a crowd of friends and family. Students were matched in programs including hospital residencies, advanced training and clinical specialties.
