California

UCLA holds first in-person ‘Match Day’ since COVID began

Medical students cheer and go to hug each other at UCLA.
Medical students Eden Patton, center, and Ryan Ine Woodson, left, celebrate Patton’s acceptance for residency at UC San Francisco on Friday at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Gary CoronadoStaff Photographer 
UCLA hosted its first in-person “Match Day” ceremony since 2019 on Friday.

Medical students got to discover where they’ll live and work during the next stage of their careers. Some 150 students opened their acceptance letters in front of a crowd of friends and family. Students were matched in programs including hospital residencies, advanced training and clinical specialties.

A medical student smiles, flanked by his parents.
Adewunmi Adelaja, 30, center, celebrates his acceptance for residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard, flanked by his parents.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Envelopes are displayed behind a curtain.
Residency acceptance envelopes are unveiled at UCLA’s “Match Day.”
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Medical students stand in line at UCLA
Lee Todd Miller, associate dean of pediatrics, with 155 medical students before they open residency acceptance envelopes.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Two medical students hug.
Medical students Alexonder Tran, left, and Kimberly Yan celebrate after they were both accepted for residency at UC San Francisco.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA medical students talk and laugh outdoors
Andrew Hong, center, and other medical students celebrate after being accepted for residency.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Medical students high-five.
Medical students Archana Sivanandam (headed to Children’s Hospital L.A.), left, and Kate Ingraham Paulen (Stanford Health Care) high-five after finding out where they were accepted to residency.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Gary Coronado

