L.A. County Sheriff’s helicopter crashes in Azusa; 2 pilots airlifted to hospital

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s helicopter has crash-landed in the Azusa area with five passengers on board.

All five passengers have been rescued, and are being airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, sources said. Their condition is unknown.

The crash occurred on Route 39 in the Azusa area. The circumstances that led to the incident are unclear. The Air Rescue 5 helicopter is now lying on its side in Azusa Canyon.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.