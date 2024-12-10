LAPD helicopter training accident leaves 2 officers injured

An LAPD helicopter accident injured two officers during training in Los Alamitos on Tuesday.

Two LAPD officers were injured after a helicopter training flight in Los Alamitos ended in an emergency landing, a spokesperson for the department said.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a helicopter was conducting training with two officers on board in the 4000 block of Doolittle Avenue in Los Alamitos when “there was a minor training incident that required an emergency landing,” a spokesperson said.

An officer told KTLA that the aircraft “experienced a mechanical failure” and made a hard landing, although the LAPD spokesperson said there was no further information regarding the nature of the incident.

The incident appeared to have taken place at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, which serves as a joint training site for the National Guard, according to Cal Guard. Cal Guard and local officials at the base did not respond immediately to a Times inquiry about the incident Tuesday evening.

Both officers had minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital, according to police.

A representative for the Federal Aviation Administration could not immediately be reached for comment on the incident.

