Bay Area man arrested after bomb-making materials found in apartment

A Bay Area man was arrested this week after investigators serving a search warrant at his apartment found an explosive device and bomb-making materials, prompting an evacuation of the building, authorities said.

Pleasant Hill police were searching for the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in several incidents of vandalism in the city, northeast of Oakland, when they eventually identified the suspect, authorities said. The suspect had rammed his vehicle into several garage doors and at least one area business, authorities said.

Further investigation found that the 27-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, recently purchased bomb-making materials, authorities said. With assistance from the FBI, police served a search warrant at his residence Friday.

Investigators found an explosive device and bomb-making materials in the apartment, prompting an evacuation of more than a dozen units, authorities said. The bomb squad and a hazmat team were also called to the scene.

Advertisement

The suspect was arrested at the scene, authorities said.

Once the scene was rendered safe, residents were allowed to return to the complex.