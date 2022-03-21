Advertisement
California

San Bernardino man fatally shot in Inglewood park

An Inglewood police truck
Homicide detectives at the Inglewood Police Department are seeking information on a man killed early Sunday in a city park.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
A man was fatally shot at a park in Inglewood early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at 4:50 a.m. at Edward Vincent Park, the Inglewood Police Department said in a news release.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound about 100 feet inside the park, near the 700 block of East Park Way.

First responders arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

The L.A. County coroner’s office identified the man as 34-year-old Paul Williamson, Jr. of San Bernardino.

Police have not determined a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department homicide detectives at 310-412-5246.

Jaimie Ding

Jaimie Ding is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she wrote for the Oregonian, the Sacramento Bee, the Associated Press and Claremont Colleges newspaper, the Student Life. Ding was raised in the Portland, Ore., area and graduated from Scripps College with a degree in politics. Outside of journalism, she’s also passionate about good food and live music. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

