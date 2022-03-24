Here’s how Newsom’s $400 gas rebate for California drivers would affect you

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlined an $11-billion proposal designed to offset rising gas prices.

Gas prices in California have spiked in recent months, with the average gallon topping $6 in Los Angeles.

Here is a snapshot of the plan and the politics from The Times’ coverage:

Newsom’s plan

$400 to Californians for each vehicle registered in their name.



The current plan would allocate the money through a debit card to all vehicle registrants, including motorcycle and electric vehicle owners, regardless of income, as early as this summer.



Payments would be capped at $800 for anyone with more than one vehicle registered under their name, though households with multiple vehicles registered to different family members could receive far more than that amount.



Californians who don’t own a registered vehicle would not receive a refund, although $750 million in grants would go to transit and rail agencies to offer free or substantially reduced fare.



Newsom’s proposal is expected to cost the most of several proposals introduced in the state Legislature. His $11-billion plan includes $9 billion in tax refunds to drivers, $750 million for public transit grants, $600 million to pause the sales tax on diesel for one year and $523 million to pause inflation increases to gas and diesel excise taxes.

Advertisement

What’s next