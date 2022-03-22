Advertisement
California

Average L.A. County gas tops $6 a gallon as nationwide prices continue to drop

Gas prices are listed at $6.95, $7.25 and $7.55 a gallon, near an ad featuring the distressed red panda from "Turning Red."
The Mobil station at La Cienega and Beverly boulevards advertises prices higher than the norm throughout the Los Angeles area.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
Pain at the pump in California continued Tuesday, as the average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in Los Angeles County exceeded $6 even as the average price nationwide continues to drop.

In L.A., the average cost of $6.01 per gallon topped California’s average of $5.86 and the nationwide average of $4.24, according to the American Automobile Assn.

Neighboring Southern California counties aren’t far behind, with the average price of a gallon of regular-grade gas in Orange County at $5.97, in Ventura County at $5.95, in San Bernardino County at $5.90 and in Riverside County at $5.88.

The average price of a gallon of gas in L.A. County topped $5 for the first time less than a month ago — on March 3.

Across the nation, the average gas price peaked at $4.33 per gallon on March 11 and has since dropped 9 cents.

The California average continues to steadily increase, and the gap between county and state prices has also widened, from 1.2% at the beginning of March to 2.6% as of Tuesday.

