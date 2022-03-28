Advertisement
California

Firefighters rescue woman, man and dog from rain-swollen L.A. River

A man grabs onto a dog and is pulled by a rope in the L.A. River
After nearly two hours, crews were able to rescue a dog stuck in the Los Angeles River in the Studio City area on Monday. A man had jumped in the water to try to save it.
(KTLA)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Firefighters spent nearly two hours trying to rescue a woman, her dog and a man from the rain-swollen Los Angeles River on Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews were called around 2:13 p.m. to the river’s Sepulveda Basin, where they saw a woman in the water with her dog, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters began rescue operations with the water moving at an estimated 5 to 10 mph.

Crews used a rope system to lower a firefighter to the woman and her dog, firefighters said. They got a rescue ring to the woman, but she abandoned the device as she tried to keep hold of her dog.

Firefighters were eventually able to lower a rescuer from a helicopter who secured the woman, authorities said. Crews also tracked her dog about 200 feet downriver and continued efforts to save the frightened canine.

The dog, however, fought a rescuer and broke loose, firefighters said.

At one point, a man jumped into the water to try to save the dog, and crews had to launch a second human rescue operation, firefighters said.

The man grabbed on to a rope that other bystanders had lowered into the river, authorities said. He was eventually secured by firefighters, who warned bystanders to stay out of the river.

Crews were able to secure the dog shortly after 4 p.m., firefighters said.

The man who jumped into the water to try to save the dog was transported to a hospital with bite wounds, firefighters said. The woman didn’t require medical transport.

It was not clear how the woman and her dog initially ended up in the river.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

