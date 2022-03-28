Photos: Storm hits Southern California with rain, snow and messy roads

A vigorous storm system moved into the Southland on Monday, offering much-needed rain and high-elevation snow to the drought-stricken region — along with the threat of lightning, flash floods, road hazards and small hail.

By early afternoon, steady rain was falling in Los Angeles County after the storm had moved through Santa Barbara and Ventura, the National Weather Service said.

Silverado Canyon resident Bianca Kulback wades through mud and water during a heavy rainstorm along Silverado Canyon Road on Monday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A strong spring storm brings heavy rain and windy weather to Los Angeles on Monday. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

A sprinter is reflected in the rain soaked track while attending track and field practice during s spring rain storm at Riverside Community College on Monday in Riverside, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A pedestrian shelters under an umbrella during a rainstorm in Long Beach on Monday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A pedestrian splashes through rainwater puddled along Anaheim Street during a rainstorm in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A water taxi navigates through the Port of Long Beach during a during a rainstorm ion Monday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A strong spring storm brings heavy rain and windy weather to Los Angeles on March 28, 2022. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

A bicyclist navigates through rainwater puddled along Anaheim Street during a rainstorm in Long Beach on Monday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

