Photos: Storm hits Southern California with rain, snow and messy roads

A woman uses a plastic sheet to shelter from a rainstorm in Long Beach on Monday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Luis Sinco
Carolyn ColeGina Ferazzi
A vigorous storm system moved into the Southland on Monday, offering much-needed rain and high-elevation snow to the drought-stricken region — along with the threat of lightning, flash floods, road hazards and small hail.

By early afternoon, steady rain was falling in Los Angeles County after the storm had moved through Santa Barbara and Ventura, the National Weather Service said.

Silverado Canyon resident Bianca Kulback wades through mud and water during a heavy rainstorm along Silverado Canyon Road
Silverado Canyon resident Bianca Kulback wades through mud and water during a heavy rainstorm along Silverado Canyon Road on Monday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A strong spring storm brings heavy rain and windy weather to Los Angeles on Monday.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
A sprinter is reflected in the rain soaked track while attending track and field practice during s spring rain storm
A sprinter is reflected in the rain soaked track while attending track and field practice during s spring rain storm at Riverside Community College on Monday in Riverside, California.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
A pedestrian shelters under an umbrella during a rainstorm in Long Beach on Monday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A pedestrian splashes through rainwater puddled along Anaheim Street during a rainstorm in Long Beach.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A water taxi navigates through the Port of Long Beach during a during a rainstorm ion Monday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A strong spring storm brings heavy rain and windy weather to Los Angeles on March 28, 2022.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
A bicyclist navigates through rainwater puddled along Anaheim Street during a rainstorm in Long Beach on Monday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A man navigates a flooded intersection near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles during a downpour
A man navigates a flooded intersection near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles during a downpour Monday morning, March 28, 2022.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Luis Sinco

Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

Carolyn Cole

Carolyn Cole is a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Her coverage of the civil crisis in Liberia won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. Cole has been named U.S. newspaper photographer of the year three times. Cole grew up in California and Virginia, before attending the University of Texas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She went on to earn a master of art’s degree from Ohio University.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

