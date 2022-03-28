Photos: Storm hits Southern California with rain, snow and messy roads

A vigorous storm system moved into the Southland on Monday, offering much-needed rain and high-elevation snow to the drought-stricken region — along with the threat of lightning, flash floods, road hazards and small hail.
By early afternoon, steady rain was falling in Los Angeles County after the storm had moved through Santa Barbara and Ventura, the National Weather Service said.
