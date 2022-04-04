Ontario police shoot, kill driver who officers said rammed patrol car during chase

Ontario police fatally shot a driver who officers said rammed into at least one patrol vehicle during a chase Monday night, authorities confirmed.

The incident began around 6 p.m. when officers tried to stop a driver for a vehicle code violation, said Cpl. Emily Hernandez, an Ontario Police Department spokeswoman.

The driver didn’t pull over, Hernandez said, and officers pursued the vehicle on surface streets into Riverside County jurisdiction.

During the pursuit, the driver rammed at least one Ontario police vehicle, she said. At least one officer shot in response.

Advertisement

The driver’s vehicle came to a stop in the area of Limonite Avenue and Bain Street in Jurupa Valley, Hernandez said. Officers performed first aid on the driver until Riverside County firefighters arrived and pronounced the driver dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, said Sgt. Brandi Swan, a spokeswoman for that agency.

Further information about the incident was not available Monday night.