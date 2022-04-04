Advertisement
California

Ontario police shoot, kill driver who officers said rammed patrol car during chase

Police and sheriff’s deputies respond to the scene of a fatal shooting by Ontario police in Jurupa Valley on Monday night.
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Ontario police fatally shot a driver who officers said rammed into at least one patrol vehicle during a chase Monday night, authorities confirmed.

The incident began around 6 p.m. when officers tried to stop a driver for a vehicle code violation, said Cpl. Emily Hernandez, an Ontario Police Department spokeswoman.

The driver didn’t pull over, Hernandez said, and officers pursued the vehicle on surface streets into Riverside County jurisdiction.

During the pursuit, the driver rammed at least one Ontario police vehicle, she said. At least one officer shot in response.

The driver’s vehicle came to a stop in the area of Limonite Avenue and Bain Street in Jurupa Valley, Hernandez said. Officers performed first aid on the driver until Riverside County firefighters arrived and pronounced the driver dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, said Sgt. Brandi Swan, a spokeswoman for that agency.

Further information about the incident was not available Monday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

