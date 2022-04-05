Suspect faces murder charges after couple dies in police pursuit crash in Rialto

A suspected drunk driver faces murder charges after a young couple was killed in a crash during a police pursuit, authorities said.

Aaron McDonald, 31, of Bloomington and his fiancee, Irene Jaramillo, 30, of Rialto, were driving a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra when their car was struck at the intersection of Randall and Cedar avenues, according to a news release from Rialto police.

Police said they were taken to the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

The gray 2014 Nissan Maxima that hit them had run a red light. After colliding with the Sentra, the driver lost control and crashed into a home in the 1200 block of West Randall Avenue, police said.

The house was occupied but no one was injured, police said.

Colton Police Department officers entered Rialto around 12:57 a.m. in pursuit of Alejandro Canchola of San Bernardino, who was suspected of driving under the influence.

After he eluded Colton police, Rialto police found him driving near Linden and Randall avenues and tried to conduct a traffic stop. A pursuit and subsequent crash followed.

Canchola and his passenger, 21-year-old Jose Castrocota, were both taken to local hospitals and treated for moderate injuries. After his discharge, Canchola was booked into the West Valley Detention Center without bail on suspicion of murder.

McDonald and Jaramillo had been dating for five years and got engaged last Christmas, the family told CBS Los Angeles. McDonald was a truck driver and Jaramillo worked at an Amazon facility. They were planning a wedding for this summer, according to a GoFundMe page set up for their families.

Friends of the couple gathered Sunday night at the intersection where they were killed to pay respects with balloons, flowers and candles, CBS reported.