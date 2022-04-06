Advertisement
Share
California

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in Irvine home investigated as murder-suicide

A map of northern Orange County shows the location of a home in Irvine where three bodies were found
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Authorities in Irvine are investigating a possible murder-suicide after the remains of three people were found inside a home Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at 10:30 a.m. to do a welfare check at 58 Riverboat, which is on the northern end of the city near North Tustin, according to the Irvine Police Department.

“Extended family members of the residents of the home reported to Canadian authorities they had been unable to reach the residents for over one year and were concerned,” police said.

Canadian authorities asked Irvine police to check on a father, mother and their adult son, who are believed to have lived in the home, police said.

“Responding officers entered the home and discovered three severely decomposed bodies inside that appeared to be adults,” police said.

Advertisement
Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials attempted to hide an incident in which a deputy kneeled on the head of an inmate for three minutes while the man was handcuffed.

California

Sheriff Villanueva launches criminal investigation into leak of use-of-force video

The sheriff called the disclosure of video of a deputy kneeling on an inmate’s head theft of investigative material.

The home didn’t have any signs of forced entry, and there were “some indications” that the deaths were tied to a “domestic related incident that resulted in a murder-suicide,” police said.

Further information was not available Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or email him at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.

CaliforniaOrange County
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement