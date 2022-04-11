Advertisement
California

As drought persists, government says Klamath farmers will be allocated little water

Two canoes paddle along a river.
Yurok guides paddle tourists along the Klamath River in California in June 2021.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Ian JamesStaff Writer 
As severe drought persists in Northern California and southern Oregon, the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Monday that farmers will be allocated a limited amount of water in the Klamath Basin this summer.

Federal water managers said the initial allocation on the Klamath Project will be about 50,000 acre-feetto allow for limited irrigation from April to mid-July.

The bureau also announced $20 million in drought-response aid and an additional $5 million for projects led by Klamath Basin tribes.

“The Klamath Basin is experiencing prolonged and extreme drought conditions that we have not seen since the 1930s,” acting Reclamation Commissioner David Palumbo said in a statement. He said the bureau will continue to monitor water conditions and adapt while coordinating with water users, tribes and other agencies.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. He is originally from California.

