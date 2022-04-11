As drought persists, government says Klamath farmers will be allocated little water

As severe drought persists in Northern California and southern Oregon, the federal Bureau of Reclamation announced Monday that farmers will be allocated a limited amount of water in the Klamath Basin this summer.

Federal water managers said the initial allocation on the Klamath Project will be about 50,000 acre-feetto allow for limited irrigation from April to mid-July.

The bureau also announced $20 million in drought-response aid and an additional $5 million for projects led by Klamath Basin tribes.

“The Klamath Basin is experiencing prolonged and extreme drought conditions that we have not seen since the 1930s,” acting Reclamation Commissioner David Palumbo said in a statement. He said the bureau will continue to monitor water conditions and adapt while coordinating with water users, tribes and other agencies.

