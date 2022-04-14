Two men in Maserati are struck in drive-by shooting in South L.A.

Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of two men in a Maserati in South Los Angeles early Thursday after the victims managed to track down officers nearby and ask for help.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. as officers with the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a reportedly stolen vehicle in the area, according to the LAPD.

Officers abandoned the pursuit because it presented a danger to other motorists, authorities said. The vehicle they were chasing later collided with two other vehicles near the intersection of South Main Street and East Florence Avenue, according to Officer Annie Hernandez, of the LAPD.

The driver was taken into custody with non-life threatening injuries, she said.

The two wounded men in the Maserati then drove up to the scene and flagged down police, Hernandez said. They told police they’d been struck in a drive-by shooting at a gas station near South Florence Street and West Figueroa Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., she said.

The men told police they were sitting in their car when a person in an unidentified vehicle drove by and shot into their vehicle, Hernandez said.

The two men were taken to a nearby hospital. One man was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition, according to Hernandez.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and there was no description of the suspect’s vehicle.