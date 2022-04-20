Advertisement
1 person reported dead after plane crash near 210 Freeway

Authorities respond to a plane down near the 210 Freeway in Sylmar on April 20, 2022.
First responders are at work after an aircraft crashed near the 210 Freeway at Hubbard Street in Sylmar. There is one confirmed fatality in the crash.
(KTLA)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A person was reported dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday alongside the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m..

A fixed-wing aircraft of unknown size and origin crashed on the embankment.

Fire crews responded to the scene and confirmed that one person had died while searching for other possible occupants.

The Fire Department reported a small fuel leak but no fire at the scene.

The Hubbard Street onramp to the westbound 210 was closed due to the incident, California Highway Patrol officials said.

This story will be updated.

Christian Martinez

