1 person reported dead after plane crash near 210 Freeway

A person was reported dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday alongside the 210 Freeway in Sylmar, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m..

A fixed-wing aircraft of unknown size and origin crashed on the embankment.

Fire crews responded to the scene and confirmed that one person had died while searching for other possible occupants.

The Fire Department reported a small fuel leak but no fire at the scene.

The Hubbard Street onramp to the westbound 210 was closed due to the incident, California Highway Patrol officials said.

