5 Freeway reopens near Newhall after police pursuit ends in arrest

The California Highway Patrol briefly shut down southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Newhall after a driver was taken into custody following a pursuit and a standoff early Thursday, authorities said.

All lanes were reopened after a few minutes, according to the CHP. The pursuit began about 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes in Newhall when the driver failed to pull over for a traffic violation stop, authorities said.

The pursuit ended a short time later near Lyons Avenue and a standoff followed, prompting the CHP to shut down the freeway, snarling morning rush hour traffic.

CHP authorities apprehended the driver, said Josh Greengard, an agency spokesman. The investigation is continuing.