California

5 Freeway reopens near Newhall after police pursuit ends in arrest

By Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi
The California Highway Patrol briefly shut down southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Newhall after a driver was taken into custody following a pursuit and a standoff early Thursday, authorities said.

All lanes were reopened after a few minutes, according to the CHP. The pursuit began about 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes in Newhall when the driver failed to pull over for a traffic violation stop, authorities said.

The pursuit ended a short time later near Lyons Avenue and a standoff followed, prompting the CHP to shut down the freeway, snarling morning rush hour traffic.

CHP authorities apprehended the driver, said Josh Greengard, an agency spokesman. The investigation is continuing.

Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi

Hyeyoon (Alyssa) Choi is a 2022 breaking news and Metro intern at the Los Angeles Times. As a city and crime editor for her university’s newspaper, the Daily Bruin, she headed breaking COVID-19 coverage in the heat of the pandemic. She has previously worked for CNN and ABC News.

